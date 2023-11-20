The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) host the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the game.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Boilermakers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 14 of Purdue's games hit the over.

The Boilermakers covered the spread 14 times in 35 games last year.

Gonzaga (14-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.2% of the time, 5.5% less often than Purdue (14-16-0) last year.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 86.1 158.8 73.4 136.1 154.6 Purdue 72.7 158.8 62.7 136.1 137.1

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers scored just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).

When it scored more than 73.4 points last season, Purdue went 10-7 against the spread and 17-1 overall.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 14-20-0 19-15-0 Purdue 14-16-0 14-16-0

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga Purdue 14-1 Home Record 14-2 7-2 Away Record 8-3 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

