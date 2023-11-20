The Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) will meet the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Anton Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank
1st 86.1 Points Scored 72.7 152nd
274th 73.4 Points Allowed 62.7 21st
44th 34.3 Rebounds 36.2 11th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th
16th 16.2 Assists 15.5 29th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 10.6 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.