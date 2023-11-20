Monday's game that pits the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Gonzaga. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, Purdue 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-0.3)

Gonzaga (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Purdue Performance Insights

Purdue put up 72.7 points per game last season (152nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, giving up only 62.7 points per game (21st-best).

When it comes to rebounding, things were clicking for the Boilermakers, who pulled down 36.2 rebounds per game (11th-best in college basketball) and allowed 24.5 rebounds per contest (best).

Purdue put up 15.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 29th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers ranked 51st in college basketball at 10.6 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.1 turnovers per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

Last year the Boilermakers sank 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.2% (283rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Purdue ceded 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 31.4% (52nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Purdue attempted 34.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.6% of the shots it attempted (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.2 treys per contest, which were 38.4% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

