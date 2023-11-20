Monday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) against the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Purdue. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 154.5 over/under.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -4.5

Purdue -4.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -200, Gonzaga +165

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 77, Gonzaga 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+4.5)



Gonzaga (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Purdue Performance Insights

Offensively, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked squad in the country (72.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 21st-best (62.7 points allowed per game).

The Boilermakers were the 11th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.2) and best in rebounds conceded (24.5) last season.

Last season Purdue was ranked 29th in college basketball in assists with 15.5 per game.

The Boilermakers made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 237th and 283rd, respectively, in the nation.

Purdue was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 52nd in 3-point percentage defensively (31.4%) last year.

Purdue took 38.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 61.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of Purdue's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

Gonzaga allowed 73.4 points per game last year (274th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, putting up 86.1 points per contest (best).

The Bulldogs ranked 44th in the nation with 34.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 41st with 28.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Gonzaga was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 16.2 per game (16th-best in college basketball).

The Bulldogs committed 10.4 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.5 turnovers per contest (128th-ranked).

The Bulldogs made 7.5 three-pointers per game last season (166th-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 37.9% three-point percentage (17th-best).

Gonzaga allowed 8.3 threes per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.9% three-point percentage (256th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Gonzaga took 67.7% two-pointers (accounting for 76.5% of the team's buckets) and 32.3% from beyond the arc (23.5%).

