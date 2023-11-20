The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Purdue shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 44th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • Purdue had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 64.3.
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

