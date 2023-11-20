The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers averaged were only 0.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).
  • When Purdue put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 17-1.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Gonzaga had a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Bulldogs scored an average of 86.1 points per game last year, 23.4 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
  • When Gonzaga gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 13-2.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.3).
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game at home last season, and 84.8 on the road.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.
  • At home, Gonzaga knocked down 7.4 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than away (40%) as well.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Yale W 86-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
11/14/2023 Eastern Oregon W 123-57 McCarthey Athletic Center
11/20/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena

