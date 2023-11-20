The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the Boilermakers recorded only 0.7 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (73.4).

Purdue had a 17-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers had given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Last season, Gonzaga had a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Bulldogs' 86.1 points per game last year were 23.4 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

Gonzaga went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue posted 76.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 in away games.

In home games, Purdue drained 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged away (84.8).

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.4.

Beyond the arc, Gonzaga drained more triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40%) than at home (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule