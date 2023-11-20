How to Watch Purdue vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 44th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).
- When Purdue scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 17-1.
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Gonzaga had a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Bulldogs scored 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).
- When Gonzaga gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 13-2.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Gonzaga averaged 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 84.8.
- The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (78.4) last season.
- Gonzaga sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Yale
|W 86-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Oregon
|W 123-57
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
