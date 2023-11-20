Monday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (2-1) and Florida Gators (3-1) matching up at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Boilermakers won their most recent matchup 72-58 against Texas A&M on Thursday.

Purdue vs. Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Purdue vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 72, Florida 67

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Boilermakers put up 70.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) last season while allowing 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball). They had a +158 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Offensively, Purdue put up 67.9 points per game last season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (70.5 points per game) was 2.6 PPG higher.

The Boilermakers averaged 74.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.

Purdue ceded 64.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (66.2).

