Player prop betting options for Cale Makar, Filip Forsberg and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Nashville Predators matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Forsberg drives the offense for Nashville with 19 points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists in 16 games (playing 19:16 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly has racked up 15 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and seven assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Makar is one of Colorado's top contributors (24 total points), having amassed four goals and 20 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mikko Rantanen has picked up 23 points (1.4 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

