Monday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Colorado Avalanche (11-5, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (6-10, +135 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs Avalanche Additional Info

Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Nashville has played six games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (10-5).

This season the Predators have three wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Colorado is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Nashville has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Luke Evangelista 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) - Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+135) Roman Josi 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-161) 3.5 (-118)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.4 3.40 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.40 3.60 6 14.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.1 3.00 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.00 3.40 8 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.