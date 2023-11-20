Monday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) and Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) going head to head at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-7.4)

Louisville (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana Performance Insights

Last season Indiana averaged 74.7 points per game (105th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 68.7 points per contest (137th-ranked).

The Hoosiers ranked 96th in the country with 33.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Indiana ranked 40th in the country with 15.2 dimes per game.

Last season the Hoosiers averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (304th-ranked).

With 5.7 threes per game, the Hoosiers ranked 329th in college basketball. They sported a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 44th in college basketball.

Last season Indiana gave up 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season Indiana took 73.4% two-pointers, accounting for 79.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 26.6% from beyond the arc (20.1% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.