The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) face the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPNU.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers shot at a 48.7% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
  • Indiana went 15-4 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 256th.
  • The Hoosiers' 74.7 points per game last year were only 1.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
  • Indiana went 14-2 last season when it scored more than 75.8 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
  • The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.
  • At home, Indiana knocked down 6.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Army W 72-64 Assembly Hall
11/16/2023 Wright State W 89-80 Assembly Hall
11/19/2023 UConn L 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Louisville - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Harvard - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 Maryland - Assembly Hall

