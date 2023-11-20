The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) face the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPNU.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers shot at a 48.7% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Indiana went 15-4 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 256th.

The Hoosiers' 74.7 points per game last year were only 1.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

Indiana went 14-2 last season when it scored more than 75.8 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.

At home, Indiana knocked down 6.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule