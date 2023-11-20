How to Watch Indiana vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) face the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPNU.
Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers shot at a 48.7% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
- Indiana went 15-4 when it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 256th.
- The Hoosiers' 74.7 points per game last year were only 1.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- Indiana went 14-2 last season when it scored more than 75.8 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
- The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.
- At home, Indiana knocked down 6.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Army
|W 72-64
|Assembly Hall
|11/16/2023
|Wright State
|W 89-80
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|UConn
|L 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Assembly Hall
