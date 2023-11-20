Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 20?
Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Nyquist's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|18:01
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
