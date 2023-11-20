Based on our computer model, the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles when they meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 20 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering only 15.9 points per game. They rank 11th on offense (23.1 points per game). The Eagles' defense ranks 14th in the NFL with 323.3 total yards allowed per contest, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks fifth-best by putting up 376.8 total yards per contest.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-2.5) Under (45.5) Chiefs 25, Eagles 20

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chiefs a 60.0% chance to win.

Kansas City has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Chiefs have an ATS record of 5-3.

So far this season, just two Kansas City games have hit the over.

Chiefs games have had an average of 48.6 points this season, 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Eagles Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

Philadelphia has compiled a 5-2-2 ATS record so far this year.

Philadelphia games have gone over the point total five out of nine times this year.

The average total for Eagles games is 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

Chiefs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 23.1 15.9 26.4 14 19 18.3 Philadelphia 28 21.7 31.8 24.8 25 19.2

