The Indiana Pacers (7-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 119 - Magic 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 4.5)

Pacers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-6.8)

Pacers (-6.8) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.8

The Magic have put together a 9-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-4-0 mark from the Pacers.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Orlando and its opponents don't do it as often (25% of the time) as Indiana and its opponents (90.9%).

The Pacers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-2) this season while the Magic have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-5).

Pacers Performance Insights

Because of the Pacers' defensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 123.4 points allowed per game, they've had to rely on their offense, which ranks best in the league averaging 126.5 points per game.

With 41.9 rebounds per game, Indiana is 25th in the NBA. It surrenders 44.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

With 30.8 dimes per game, the Pacers are best in the league in the category.

Indiana is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking fourth-best in the league with 12.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 13 forced turnovers per contest.

The Pacers are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank third-best in the league in threes (15.5 per game) and fourth-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.6%).

