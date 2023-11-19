Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with OVC teams in play. Among those contests is the Alabama Crimson Tide playing the Little Rock Trojans.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alabama Crimson Tide at Little Rock Trojans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Northwestern Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 -

