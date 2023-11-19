OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST
Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with OVC teams in play. Among those contests is the Alabama Crimson Tide playing the Little Rock Trojans.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Little Rock Trojans
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Northwestern Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|-
