The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Indiana vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG UConn AVG UConn Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 78.6 30th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 64.1 34th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 36.5 10th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 9.1 30th 40th 15.2 Assists 17.5 4th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.2 217th

