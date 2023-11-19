Sunday's contest between the UConn Huskies (3-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-66, heavily favoring UConn to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no set line.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Indiana vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 84, Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-17.9)

UConn (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Indiana Performance Insights

Offensively, Indiana was the 105th-ranked squad in the nation (74.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 137th (68.7 points conceded per game).

The Hoosiers were 96th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5) last season.

Indiana was 40th in the country in assists (15.2 per game) last season.

The Hoosiers were 329th in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.7 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last season.

Last year, Indiana was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 149th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Indiana attempted 26.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 73.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.1% of Indiana's buckets were 3-pointers, and 79.9% were 2-pointers.

UConn Performance Insights

UConn was 30th in college basketball last year with 78.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 34th with 64.1 points allowed per contest.

The Huskies thrived when it came to rebounding last year, ranking 10th-best in the country in rebounds per game (36.5) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed per contest (26.5).

With 17.5 assists per game, UConn ranked fourth-best in college basketball in the category.

The Huskies ranked 217th in the country with 12.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 159th with 12.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Huskies were 30th in college basketball with 9.1 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 67th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything was clicking for UConn, who allowed 5.0 threes per game (third-best in college basketball) and a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown (12th-best).

Last year UConn took 58.3% two-pointers, accounting for 67.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 41.7% three-pointers (32.6% of the team's baskets).

