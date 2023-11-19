Sunday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (3-0) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-67 in favor of UConn, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 83, Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-15.9)

UConn (-15.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana Performance Insights

Last year, Indiana was 105th in the nation offensively (74.7 points scored per game) and 137th defensively (68.7 points conceded).

The Hoosiers were 96th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.1) and 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5) last season.

Indiana was 40th in the country in assists (15.2 per game) last year.

The Hoosiers were 329th in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.7 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last season.

Defensively, Indiana was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last season. It was 149th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.4%.

Last year, the Hoosiers attempted 73.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.9% of the Hoosiers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.1% were 3-pointers.

UConn Performance Insights

Last year UConn posted 78.6 points per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 64.1 points per contest (34th-ranked).

The Huskies thrived when it came to rebounding last season, ranking 10th-best in college basketball in boards per game (36.5) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed per contest (26.5).

UConn racked up assists last year, ranking fourth-best in the nation with 17.5 per game.

The Huskies committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (159th-ranked).

The Huskies sank 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 36.3% three-point percentage (67th-ranked).

UConn thrived when it came to defending against three-point shooting last season, ranking third-best in the country in three-pointers allowed per game (5.0) and 12th-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.7%).

Of the shots taken by UConn last season, 58.3% of them were two-pointers (67.4% of the team's made baskets) and 41.7% were from beyond the arc (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.