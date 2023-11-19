Sunday's game features the UConn Huskies (3-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) facing off at Madison Square Garden in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-67 victory for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Indiana vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 83, Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-15.9)

UConn (-15.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Indiana Performance Insights

Last year, Indiana was 105th in college basketball offensively (74.7 points scored per game) and 137th on defense (68.7 points conceded).

With 33.1 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds allowed, the Hoosiers were 96th and 192nd in the nation, respectively, last year.

At 15.2 assists per game last season, Indiana was 40th in college basketball.

The Hoosiers were 329th in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.7 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last season.

Indiana gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 218th and 149th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, the Hoosiers attempted 73.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.9% of the Hoosiers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 20.1% were 3-pointers.

UConn Performance Insights

UConn was 30th in the country last season with 78.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 34th with 64.1 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, everything was clicking for the Huskies, who grabbed 36.5 rebounds per game (10th-best in college basketball) and allowed 26.5 boards per contest (fourth-best).

UConn was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it delivered 17.5 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

The Huskies averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (159th-ranked).

Last season the Huskies made 9.1 treys per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.3% (67th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything was clicking for UConn, who gave up 5 threes per game (third-best in college basketball) and a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown (12th-best).

UConn took 58.3% two-pointers and 41.7% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 67.4% were two-pointers and 32.6% were three-pointers.

