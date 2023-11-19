Sunday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (3-0) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-67 in favor of UConn, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Indiana vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-15.3)

UConn (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Performance Insights

Last season, Indiana was 105th in the country offensively (74.7 points scored per game) and 137th on defense (68.7 points conceded).

Last year, the Hoosiers were 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) and 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5).

Indiana was 40th in the nation in assists (15.2 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Hoosiers were 329th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.7) last year. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Indiana was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

Indiana took 26.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 20.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 73.4% of its shots, with 79.9% of its makes coming from there.

UConn Performance Insights

Offensively, UConn posted 78.6 points per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 64.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (34th-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, things were clicking for the Huskies, who averaged 36.5 boards per game (10th-best in college basketball) and allowed 26.5 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

With 17.5 dimes per game, UConn was fourth-best in college basketball in the category.

The Huskies committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (159th-ranked).

The Huskies made 9.1 treys per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 36.3% three-point percentage (67th-ranked).

UConn played well when it came to defending against three-pointers, as it ranked third-best in college basketball in treys allowed (5.0 per game) and 12th-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.7%).

Of the shots taken by UConn last season, 58.3% of them were two-pointers (67.4% of the team's made baskets) and 41.7% were three-pointers (32.6%).

