The UConn Huskies (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Hoosiers have also taken three games in a row.

Indiana vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. UConn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Indiana put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

A total of 20 Huskies games last season went over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 While our computer ranking puts Indiana 210th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 49th.

Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

