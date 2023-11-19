Sunday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (3-0) and Evansville Purple Aces (0-3) matching up at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 94-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Purple Aces are coming off of a 77-75 loss to Eastern Kentucky in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Evansville vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Evansville vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 94, Evansville 58

Evansville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Aces had a -312 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They put up 62.8 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball and gave up 73.2 per outing to rank 340th in college basketball.

In MVC action, Evansville averaged 2 fewer points (60.8) than overall (62.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Purple Aces put up 67.9 points per game last season, 8.7 more than they averaged on the road (59.2).

Evansville conceded 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

