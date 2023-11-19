DeAndre Hopkins vs. the Jaguars' Defense: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DeAndre Hopkins against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Andre Cisco is a matchup to watch in Week 11, when the Titans meet the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and information available for you below.
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|77.6
|8.6
|24
|84
|7.97
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Andre Cisco Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins leads his squad with 591 receiving yards on 38 catches with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Tennessee's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks sixth-last in the league with 1,667 passing yards (185.2 per game).
- The Titans have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by tallying 17.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 28th in the NFL with 291.7 total yards per contest.
- Tennessee carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30.2 times per game (fifth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Titans have made 32 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 21st in the NFL. They pass the ball 57.1% of the time in the red zone.
Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense
- Andre Cisco has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 38 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards conceded, Jacksonville has given up the fifth-most in the NFL at 2,401 (266.8 per game).
- The Jaguars average 21.1 points allowed per game, which ranks 12th in the NFL.
- Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.
- The Jaguars have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Andre Cisco
|Rec. Targets
|72
|27
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|38
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.6
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|591
|38
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|65.7
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|128
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
