How to Watch the Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) battle the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Leathernecks' 67.5 points per game last year were only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Beacons gave up.
- Western Illinois went 3-1 last season when giving up fewer than 59.6 points.
- Last year, the 59.6 points per game the Beacons recorded were 13.6 fewer points than the Leathernecks allowed (73.2).
- Valparaiso had a 4-1 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|L 75-62
|Lantz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.