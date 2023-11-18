The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (7-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in a clash of Pioneer League foes.

St. Thomas (MN) is averaging 24.9 points per game offensively this year (68th in the FCS), and is giving up 23.3 points per game (34th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive angle, Valparaiso is putting up 18.5 points per game (103rd-ranked). It ranks 59th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (25.7 points given up per game).

Valparaiso vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

Valparaiso vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Valparaiso St. Thomas (MN) 265.8 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.5 (96th) 274 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.3 (30th) 99.6 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (27th) 166.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.8 (126th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has racked up 739 yards (73.9 ypg) while completing 51.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has run for 445 yards on 95 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Baret Labus has run for 128 yards across 35 attempts.

Solomon Davis paces his team with 579 receiving yards on 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has caught 19 passes and compiled 298 receiving yards (29.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chris Gundy has racked up 171 reciving yards (17.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Amari Powell has 607 pass yards for St. Thomas (MN), completing 52.6% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has 766 rushing yards on 132 carries with five touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has been handed the ball 98 times this year and racked up 647 yards (64.7 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy's team-high 428 yards as a receiver have come on 34 catches (out of 19 targets) with two touchdowns.

Colin Chase has put together a 187-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 13 targets.

Jacob Wildermuth has a total of 186 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

