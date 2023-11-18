Our projection model predicts the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will defeat the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at O'Shaughnessy Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-17.6) 46.1 St. Thomas (MN) 32, Valparaiso 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Pioneer League Predictions

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.

In Beacons games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Tommies games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beacons vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 24.9 23.3 34.3 19.5 18.7 25.8 Valparaiso 18.5 25.7 22.2 20.4 14.8 31

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.