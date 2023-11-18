The La Salle Explorers (3-0) host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) at Tom Gola Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Southern Indiana's games last season hit the over.

The Screaming Eagles were 9-17-0 against the spread last year.

La Salle put together an 18-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-17-0 mark of Southern Indiana.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 69.8 145.6 72.6 146.8 140.8 Southern Indiana 75.8 145.6 74.2 146.8 149.0

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed.

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, Southern Indiana went 6-11 against the spread and 14-8 overall.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 18-14-0 16-16-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 17-9-0

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

La Salle Southern Indiana 8-8 Home Record 10-4 5-8 Away Record 5-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

