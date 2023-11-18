The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) play the La Salle Explorers (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Game Information

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

  • Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank
216th 69.8 Points Scored 75.8 77th
254th 72.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
144th 32.3 Rebounds 35.0 30th
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 9.7 12th
268th 12.0 Assists 12.7 204th
200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.7 265th

