The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) play the La Salle Explorers (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Game Information

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 75.8 77th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 144th 32.3 Rebounds 35.0 30th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 9.7 12th 268th 12.0 Assists 12.7 204th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.7 265th

