Southern Indiana vs. La Salle November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) play the La Salle Explorers (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
La Salle Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|La Salle Rank
|La Salle AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|35.0
|30th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
