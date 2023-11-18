Saturday's contest between the La Salle Explorers (3-0) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) at Tom Gola Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63 and heavily favors La Salle to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The game has no line set.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 73, Southern Indiana 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-10.6)

La Salle (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

Last year Southern Indiana scored 75.8 points per game (77th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 74.2 points per contest (293rd-ranked).

The Screaming Eagles grabbed 35.0 boards per game (30th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Southern Indiana ranked 204th in the nation with 12.7 dimes per game.

Last year the Screaming Eagles committed 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (155th-ranked).

The Screaming Eagles ranked top-25 last year in three-point shooting, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.7 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 27th with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Southern Indiana ranked 277th in the country with 8.0 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 242nd with a 34.6% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Southern Indiana attempted 34.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 57.3% of the shots it attempted (and 63.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25.9 treys per contest, which were 42.7% of its shots (and 36.9% of the team's buckets).

