The La Salle Explorers (3-0) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Explorers allowed to their opponents (45%).

Last season, Southern Indiana had a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 45% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Explorers finished 91st.

The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, only 3.2 more points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed to opponents.

Southern Indiana put together a 14-8 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Southern Indiana put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than away (76.5) last season.

At home, the Screaming Eagles conceded 66.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than they allowed away (80.8).

Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana knocked down fewer trifectas away (9.5 per game) than at home (9.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (38.9%) too.

