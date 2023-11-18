The Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a 3-point underdog. The point total is set at 46.5.

With 31.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 25th-worst in the FBS, Purdue has had to lean on their 91st-ranked offense (23.7 points per contest) to keep them in games. Northwestern ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (20.5), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 48th in the FBS with 22.8 points allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: BTN

Purdue vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -3 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Purdue vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Purdue Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Boilermakers' offense struggle, ranking -65-worst in the FBS in total yards (356 total yards per game). They rank 76th on the other side of the ball (376.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the last three games, the Boilermakers rank -4-worst in scoring offense (25.3 points per game) and -74-worst in scoring defense (34 points per game allowed).

With 164.7 passing yards per game on offense (-63-worst) and 249.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-63-worst) over the last three contests, Purdue has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

The Boilermakers rank 59th in rushing offense (191.3 rushing yards per game) and 88th in rushing defense (126.7 rushing yards per game surrendered) during their last three games.

In their last three contests, the Boilermakers have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Purdue has hit the over.

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in six of Purdue's 10 games with a set total.

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Purdue has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Boilermakers a 60.0% chance to win.

Bet on Purdue to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 2,112 yards (211.2 ypg) on 194-of-331 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 118 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 711 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has carried the ball 86 times for 508 yards (50.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Deion Burks has hauled in 36 catches for 529 yards (52.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

TJ Sheffield has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has a total of 329 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes.

Kydran Jenkins paces the team with seven sacks, and also has 12 TFL and 47 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 82 tackles and three interceptions so far.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.