The Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) and the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ryan Field in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Purdue ranks 83rd in total offense (366.3 yards per game) and 84th in total defense (389.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Northwestern ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (295.3), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 31st in the FBS with 332.1 total yards allowed per contest.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Purdue vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Purdue Northwestern 366.3 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.3 (127th) 389.7 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.1 (28th) 154.4 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.6 (120th) 211.9 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (104th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (4th) 14 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 2,112 passing yards for Purdue, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 118 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 81 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 711 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 508 yards (50.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Deion Burks' team-leading 529 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 83 targets) with seven touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has reeled in 31 passes while averaging 36.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has a total of 329 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 throws.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has racked up 1,121 yards on 60.4% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 123 carries for 454 yards, or 45.4 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Anthony Tyus III has racked up 162 yards on 35 carries.

Bryce Kirtz's 526 receiving yards (52.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 36 catches on 63 targets with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 40 receptions (on 64 targets) for a total of 472 yards (47.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning has racked up 284 reciving yards (28.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

