The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0) and the South Dakota Coyotes (3-1) meet at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has no set line.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

South Dakota put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-18-0 mark from Purdue Fort Wayne.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 73.9 143.2 69.8 143.4 143.9 South Dakota 69.3 143.2 73.6 143.4 142.9

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mastodons recorded only 0.3 more points per game (73.9) than the Coyotes gave up (73.6).

When Purdue Fort Wayne scored more than 73.6 points last season, it went 8-5 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 10-18-0 11-17-0 South Dakota 12-15-0 13-14-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne South Dakota 9-6 Home Record 8-6 7-8 Away Record 2-11 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

