The Nashville Predators (5-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The Predators have lost four games in a row.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-210) Blackhawks (+170) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have gone 1-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 67.7% chance to win.

Nashville's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals six times.

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 44 (25th) Goals 36 (30th) 52 (18th) Goals Allowed 49 (15th) 13 (12th) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 15 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (13th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 3-7-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Nashville went over five times.

The Predators have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Predators are ranked 25th in the NHL with 44 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

On defense, the Predators have allowed 52 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-8) ranks them 23rd in the league.

