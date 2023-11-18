The Nashville Predators will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, November 18, with the Predators having dropped four straight games.

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

The Predators have conceded 52 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators' 44 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 15 7 11 18 15 8 50% Ryan O'Reilly 15 8 6 14 6 15 53.9% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 15 3 8 11 8 2 - Gustav Nyquist 15 1 8 9 12 2 40%

The Blackhawks' total of 49 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 15th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 36 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players