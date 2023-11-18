How to Watch the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, November 18, with the Predators having dropped four straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Predators attempt to beat the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Predators vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Predators vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 52 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Predators' 44 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|15
|7
|11
|18
|15
|8
|50%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|15
|8
|6
|14
|6
|15
|53.9%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|15
|3
|8
|11
|8
|2
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|15
|1
|8
|9
|12
|2
|40%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 49 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 15th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 36 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|14
|9
|4
|13
|6
|7
|39%
|Corey Perry
|14
|4
|5
|9
|7
|5
|-
|Nick Foligno
|14
|2
|6
|8
|4
|14
|53.7%
|Ryan Donato
|14
|3
|4
|7
|5
|12
|39.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|8
|2
|5
|7
|1
|6
|55.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.