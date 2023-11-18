The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) are facing tough odds as 24.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3). The over/under is 46.5.

Notre Dame owns the 45th-ranked offense this year (418 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with just 279.8 yards allowed per game. Wake Forest is accumulating 330.3 total yards per game on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 372.2 total yards per contest (65th-ranked).

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Notre Dame vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -24.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Notre Dame Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Fighting Irish have been top-25 over the last three contests with 280.7 total yards surrendered per game (15th-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 371.7 total yards per game (-57-worst).

On offense, the Fighting Irish have been making things happen over the last three games, generating 43 points per game (ninth-best). They rank 51st over the last three games on the other side of the ball (19.3 points per game allowed).

In terms of passing offense, Notre Dame ranks sixth-worst with 217.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 54th by allowing 170 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

The last three games have seen the Fighting Irish's rushing offense play poorly, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (154.3 per game). They rank 59th on defense (110.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three contests, Notre Dame has hit the over.

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame has a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Notre Dame games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (60%).

Notre Dame has compiled a 6-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Notre Dame has played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Irish's implied win probability is 96.8%.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,272 yards (227.2 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has 988 rushing yards on 163 carries with 13 touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 284 yards on 45 carries, scoring one time.

Chris Tyree's team-high 446 yards as a receiver have come on 23 catches (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 42.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Rico Flores Jr. has been the target of 37 passes and compiled 18 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jordan Botelho has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and 22 tackles.

Notre Dame's top-tackler, JD Bertrand, has 59 tackles, four TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Xavier Watts has a team-leading seven interceptions to go along with 41 tackles, two TFL, and eight passes defended.

