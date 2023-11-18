The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Notre Dame has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (36.8 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (16.9 points allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Wake Forest ranks 103rd in the FBS (330.3 total yards per game) and 65th defensively (372.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Notre Dame Wake Forest 418 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (107th) 279.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.2 (62nd) 166 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (96th) 252 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (98th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (116th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has compiled 2,272 yards (227.2 ypg) on 162-of-258 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 988 yards on 163 carries while finding paydirt 13 times.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 45 times for 284 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's leads his squad with 446 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 33 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 42.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Rico Flores Jr. has been the target of 37 passes and racked up 18 catches for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has thrown for 1,539 yards on 59.4% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 128 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 137 times for 586 yards (58.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has run for 447 yards across 94 carries.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 528 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has collected 472 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Ke'Shawn Williams' 51 targets have resulted in 36 receptions for 362 yards and one touchdown.

