Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Marion County, Indiana and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southport High School at Lawrence Central High School
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
