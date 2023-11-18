The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Liam Foudy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Foudy has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Foudy recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.