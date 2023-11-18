Saturday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) and IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) going head to head at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 76, IUPUI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-9.5)

Winthrop (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

IUPUI Performance Insights

IUPUI was ranked 328th in college basketball offensively last year with 65.3 points per game, while defensively it was 22nd-worst (76.8 points allowed per game).

The Jaguars averaged just 28.3 boards per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Last year IUPUI ranked 319th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.2 per game.

The Jaguars fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking fourth-worst in college basketball with 15.1 turnovers per game. They ranked 267th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

When it came to three-pointers, the Jaguars were inefficient, as they ranked third-worst in college basketball in three-pointers made (4.6 per game) and ninth-worst in three-point percentage (29.7%).

Last season IUPUI allowed 8.0 treys per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.9% (308th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season IUPUI took 71.4% two-pointers, accounting for 81.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 28.6% from three-point land (18.6% of the team's baskets).

