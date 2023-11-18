The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) battle the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. IUPUI matchup.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Betting Trends (2022-23)

IUPUI compiled a 17-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars covered the spread 14 times last season (14-6 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Winthrop compiled a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 16 Eagles games hit the over.

