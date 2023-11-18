The IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) take on the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (47%).

Last season, IUPUI had a 4-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 47% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 309th.

The Jaguars averaged 9.1 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Eagles allowed (74.4).

IUPUI put together a 2-6 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

IUPUI averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 away.

At home, the Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.9.

At home, IUPUI knocked down 4 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) too.

