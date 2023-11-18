The Michigan State Spartans (3-7) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The point total is set at 47.

Indiana ranks 108th in total offense (324.3 yards per game) and 87th in total defense (391.1 yards allowed per game) this year. Michigan State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 16.7 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 81st with 27.7 points surrendered per contest.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

Indiana vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Indiana -3.5 -110 -110 47 -110 -110 -185 +150

Indiana Recent Performance

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Hoosiers, who rank -68-worst in total offense (353.7 yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (449.3 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Although the Hoosiers rank -59-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (31.7 points surrendered), they've been better on offense with 29.7 points per game (91st-ranked).

Although Indiana ranks -120-worst in pass defense over the last three games (320 passing yards allowed), it has been better on the offensive side of the ball with 248 passing yards per game (78th-ranked).

The Hoosiers have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, producing 105.7 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-72-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, allowing 129.3 rushing yards per game (96th-ranked).

Over their past three contests, the Hoosiers have covered the spread each time, and are 1-2 overall.

Indiana has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

The teams have hit the over in five of Indiana's eight games with a set total.

Indiana has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Indiana has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Hoosiers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby has thrown for 1,164 yards (116.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 188 rushing yards on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylin Lucas has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 265 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on 33 catches for 235 yards (23.5 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Trent Howland has carried the ball 49 times for 240 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley's leads his squad with 524 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 catches (out of 56 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

DeQuece Carter has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 29.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 17 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Aaron Casey, the team's leader in tackles and sacks, has collected 5.5 sacks, 12 TFL and 78 tackles.

Louis Moore leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 54 tackles and three passes defended.

