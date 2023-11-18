The Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Spartans will attempt to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Michigan State matchup.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-4.5) 47.5 -190 +160 FanDuel Indiana (-4.5) 47.5 -192 +158

Week 12 Odds

Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Indiana is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Michigan State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

