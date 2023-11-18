The Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) host a Big Ten battle against the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Indiana is totaling 324.3 yards per game offensively this season (108th in the FBS), and is giving up 391.1 yards per game (87th) on the defensive side of the ball. Michigan State has been struggling on offense, ranking 10th-worst with 306 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, surrendering 369.4 total yards per contest (62nd-ranked).

For more details on this matchup, continue reading.

Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Indiana Michigan State 324.3 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (124th) 391.1 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.4 (59th) 111.3 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.7 (119th) 213 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (93rd) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (117th) 10 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby has 1,164 passing yards for Indiana, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 188 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylin Lucas has 265 rushing yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns. He's also added 33 catches for 235 yards (23.5 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Trent Howland has carried the ball 49 times for 240 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley's leads his squad with 524 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

DeQuece Carter has put up a 298-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 37 targets.

Cam Camper has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 167 times for 711 yards (71.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has piled up 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has totaled 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 447 (44.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has 28 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 288 yards (28.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaron Glover's 28 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 261 yards.

