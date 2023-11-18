How to Watch the Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in an MVFC battle.
On the defensive side of the ball, Southern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best by giving up just 290.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 77th (342.8 yards per game). Indiana State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 11th-worst with 268.4 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, surrendering 376.4 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked).
Below in this article, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Carbondale, Illinois
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics
|Indiana State
|Southern Illinois
|268.4 (116th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|342.8 (74th)
|376.4 (85th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|290.4 (20th)
|125.7 (83rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|119.4 (93rd)
|142.7 (113th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|223.4 (45th)
|4 (114th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|2 (21st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (10th)
Indiana State Stats Leaders
- Cade Chambers has compiled 980 yards (98 ypg) while completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- Justin Dinka is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 480 yards, or 48 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.
- Plez Lawrence has racked up 470 yards on 94 carries with three touchdowns.
- Harry Van Dyne has racked up 566 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Dakota Caton has caught 37 passes and compiled 399 receiving yards (39.9 per game) with three touchdowns.
- Kevin Barnett's 14 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 150 yards.
Southern Illinois Stats Leaders
- Nic Baker has recorded 2,093 yards (209.3 ypg) on 180-of-276 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 65 times for 348 yards (34.8 per game), scoring six times.
- This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 49 times for 288 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Izaiah Hartrup's 564 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has collected 40 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Vinson Davis has hauled in 45 passes while averaging 55.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- D'Ante' Cox has compiled 23 catches for 313 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
