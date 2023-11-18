The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in an MVFC battle.

On the defensive side of the ball, Southern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best by giving up just 290.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 77th (342.8 yards per game). Indiana State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 11th-worst with 268.4 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, surrendering 376.4 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked).

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Indiana State Southern Illinois 268.4 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (74th) 376.4 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.4 (20th) 125.7 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.4 (93rd) 142.7 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (45th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has compiled 980 yards (98 ypg) while completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Justin Dinka is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 480 yards, or 48 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Plez Lawrence has racked up 470 yards on 94 carries with three touchdowns.

Harry Van Dyne has racked up 566 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Dakota Caton has caught 37 passes and compiled 399 receiving yards (39.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kevin Barnett's 14 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 150 yards.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has recorded 2,093 yards (209.3 ypg) on 180-of-276 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 65 times for 348 yards (34.8 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 49 times for 288 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's 564 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has collected 40 receptions and four touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 45 passes while averaging 55.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

D'Ante' Cox has compiled 23 catches for 313 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

