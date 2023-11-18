When the Southern Illinois Salukis square off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Salukis will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-23.1) 42.8 Southern Illinois 33, Indiana State 10

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last year.

Sycamores games hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Not one of the Salukis' seven games has gone over the point total this season.

Sycamores vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 24.2 18.1 24.8 18.5 23.8 17.8 Indiana State 13.9 29.2 11.4 19.2 16.4 39.2

