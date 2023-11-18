Saturday's game between the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) and the Ball State Cardinals (3-0) at Ford Center has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with Evansville taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Evansville vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Evansville vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 70, Ball State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-3.2)

Evansville (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Evansville Performance Insights

Offensively, Evansville was the seventh-worst squad in college basketball (62.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 327th (76.0 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Purple Aces were 16th-worst in the country in rebounds (28.0 per game) last year. They were 12th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.8 per game).

Evansville was ninth-worst in college basketball in assists (10.2 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Purple Aces were 299th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.2) last year. They were 283rd in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Evansville was the 20th-worst team in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and sixth-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.1%) last year.

The Purple Aces took 33.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27.3% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 66.4% of their shots, with 72.7% of their makes coming from there.

